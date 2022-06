FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday night on the Edison Bridge.

Fort Myers police say at least one serious injury was sustained in the crash, which involved two sedans and a pickup truck.

Photos provided by the department show heavy damage to all three vehicles and debris strewn across the roadway.

Police also said excessive speed is a likely factor that contributed to the incident.

The bridge is open to traffic as of Wednesday morning.