Every Lee County school now supplied with EpiPens in case of emergency

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Every Lee County school campus now has easy access to a potentially life-saving treatment.

Epinephrine is used to quickly reverse the effects of severe allergic reactions — most commonly, food interactions and insect stings. The medicine is delivered by an injectable device, commercially called an EpiPen.

Through a partnership with Lee Health and the organization EpiPens for Schools, each county campus is now stocked with two EpiPen kits, with a standing order to replenish supplies when needed.

The kits are supplied at no cost to the school district. Elementary schools, middle schools, and high schools get dosages appropriate to age level.

Students with known allergies who have a prescription on file and provided their own EpiPen or other prescribed treatment will continue to be treated per their doctor's orders in case of an emergency.

