Everest Pkwy. water outage to impact nearly 500 Cape Coral residents

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — City crews will be replacing two fire hydrants along Everest Parkway on Monday.

The work will necessitate the shutdown of a water main around 9 a.m. Monday, which will impact an estimated 480 city water customers.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Following the restoration of access to drinking water, the city advises users to boil water for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the advisory has been lifted.

This notification applies to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.

