Everest Parkway Scheduled Water Main Shutdown on Monday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A portable water main shutdown will occur on Monday, Jan. 30th in the area of Everest Parkway from Del Prado to Southeast 26th place.

Crews will be completing the installation of two new fire hydrants as part of the reclaimed water transmission. Water is expected to be turned back on late Monday evening. Below is a map of the affected area.

The city is placing a boil advisory on the area after access has been restored to the drinking water. Residents should boil water for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the advisory has been lifted. The advisory applies to drinking water, cooking, washing dishes, making ice, and brushing teeth.

For more information visit capecoral.gov [r20.rs6.net].

City of Cape Coral

https://capegis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6e02c4bcdd8c4c62b59fca67db277472