Everblades ready to finish Kelly Cup series at home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It might not look like it right now, but the eve blades are getting ready to host the Kelly cup championship.

It's something the teams been looking forward to all season long.

"Yeah anytime you have returning players to come back after a disappointing season," said head coach Brad Ralph, "or the way that playoff ended for us, you know it's added motivation. They've just got this internal drive that is relentless."

And that championship demeanor has really stem from this veteran group.

Coach said, it's not just been the foundation of this team, but also during the regular season.

He said, he just needs them to pull through just one more time to capture that Kelly cup championship.

"Two teams that are locking horns for the first time in the finals," said Ralph. "Our focus is on that first 10 minutes which is very emotional and everyone is going to be going crazy. And like you said, rely on our experience. Rely on everything we've been through as a team."

The Everglades, want to bring this title back to southwest Florida for the first time in 10 years.

But he knows, this will be an emotional time for these fans and players.

“You know you’ve got to be ready," said Ralph. "You have to stick to the game plan and we have to be great defensively, we have to be disciplined. really manage our emotions in the moment.”

And hopefully, by the time the it’s all said and done, the Everglades will capture another title.

“You know this is what we’ve been chasing for years now," said Ralph. "So to finally get the opportunity, we are very grateful. We are all excited for the moment, but I don’t feel like this team is nervous. You know, we’ve been working towards this moment all year long and it’s all come together in a really beautiful way.”