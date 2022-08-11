Everblades host 'Type 1 Timer' hockey camp for kids with diabetes

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This is a chance for kids in our area to have an amazing experience and get the chance to meet some of the current Kelly Cup champions.

What we'll be seeing this week, is a partnership between our very own Florida Everblades, and the Type 1 Timer Foundation.

The nonprofit provides the only hockey camp in the U.S. for those kids who are living with Type 1 diabetes.

Not only will they help these kids become the best hockey players they can possibly be, but they'll also help these kids learn to manage their medical conditions.

This week, they'll get some great practice on the ice, and receive some great coaching off the ice as well.

The camp officially kicked off Wednesday and runs through Friday, when the players will face off in a 3v3 tournament.

Congratulating everyone for a job well done, a food truck and celebration caps off the week's events.

That tournament will start at 9 a.m.

