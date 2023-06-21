Everblades assistant coach leaves for Indiana

ESTERO, Fla. — Florida Everblades assistant coach Jesse Kallechy is leaving his position to work as the head coach for the Fort Wayne Comets.

Kallechy worked with the Everblades the past three seasons and will replace Ben Boudreau in Fort Wayne.

After playing professionally for four seasons, Kallechy started his coaching career in 2015 with the Huntsville Havoc.

"I would like to thank David and Jerri Hoffmann, Craig Brush and Brad Ralph for their outstanding leadership and support," Kallechy said. "I learned a great deal from them during my time with the Everblades, and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to play a part in a first-class organization.”

Head Coach Brad Ralph and Everblades President/GM Craig Brush both said they believe Kallechy will make a great coach with the Komets.