Ever wonder what 1 million mosquitoes look like?

Posted at 9:34 AM, Feb 16, 2022
SANIBEL, Fla. — The squeamish should look away. Those with a nervous disposition should probably not have opened this article.

The Lee County Mosquito Control District posed a question on social media Wednesday - "Ever wonder what 1 million mosquitoes looks like?"

With three pictures and the aid of a bright orange bucket, the district answered the question - it looks like a tremendous, brown pile of insect remains.

As their tweet explains, this large bucketful of bug corpses is the result of one season's worth of trapping over Summer 2021 in a single neighborhood on Sanibel Island.

It serves as a reminder to Southwest Floridians that the mosquito problem in our region remains very real. The insects can transmit diseases like West Nile Virus and chikungunya which can be deadly for humans and other animals.

The mosquito control districts remind you to mitigate the risks of breeding the pests by keeping standing water out of shallow areas on your property.

No word on who had the unwholesome task of counting out a million dead mosquitoes.

