Estero to Sunrise: Everblades affiliate with Panthers

ESTERO, Fla. — The Florida Everblades has entered into a multi-year-affiliation agreement with the Florida Panthers.

This means the Estero-based hockey team will be an ECHL affiliate of the Panthers, as well as tied to the AHL-affiliated Charlotte Checkers.

"We are thrilled to have the Florida Panthers as our new NHL affiliate," said Craig Brush, General Manager of the Florida Everblades. "Florida's General Manager Bill Zito and Assistant General Manager Brett Peterson have done an outstanding job and we are looking forward to becoming an integral part of the development of players for the Panthers and Charlotte Checkers."

"We are pleased to announce a new affiliation with the Florida Everblades," said Peterson. "We look forward to the development of our young players in Florida and many opportunities together with this new pipeline plan."

The Panthers are ending a two-year affiliation agreement with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of South Carolina.

The 2022-23 ECHL regular season will commence on Friday, Oct. 21, when the Everblades will visit the Gladiators at Gas South Arena in Georgia.

Oct. 29 will see the Everblades in their home opener against the Icemen at Hertz Arena.

