ESTERO | Streetlights still down and without power a year after Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — People in one Estero neighborhood are voicing safety concerns since Hurricane Ian blew their street lights over, leaving them in the dark ever since.

"It's very dangerous," said Bob Reynolds a resident at Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe.

He lives on Foxhall Way where the streetlights have been out for almost one year.

"Our particular street is totally dark at night," Reynolds said.

Two months after the storm, he says Florida Power & Light came out and removed the blown down poles. Since then residents say FPL has met the complex with complete silence.

"We would have expected, reasonably, that they would replace them by now," Reynolds said.

FOX 4 reached out to FPL for comment. So far we have no response.

"FPL has not been responsive, from what we're told [by property management] our home owner's association has been engaged with them through a submission of requests," Reynolds said.

Reynolds also said he's submitted maintenance requests which automatically close weeks later, still with no fix. The helpline brings residents to an automation rather than a real person, making the process more difficult.

"We have not had any resolution. We have not had a time frame for installation of the new lights, 10 months after they were removed," Reynolds said.