Estero holds national gymnastics senior showcase

ESTERO, Fla. — Although it doesn't dominate Florida, gymnastics is still a major sport our country.

"For some of them, they are competing in their last meet ever," said Massachusetts head coach Heather Fusco.

And in Estero, they got the opportunity to host some of the best from around the country.

"This senior invitational is really special to be at," said Fusco.

Take teams like Massachusetts.

They've been coming to Estero for 3 decades.

Getting the chance to have some fun in the sun, but also, show their skills to the rest of the country.

"Massachusetts has been coming to this meat for almost 30 years now," said Fusco. "But we make this a great experience for these girls. We tell them gymnastics first beach second, but they have a really good time."

These skills take years to master.

And coach said, she just happy to see it all pay off.

“It’s just amazing," said Fusco. "Some of them have worked really hard and they’ve upgraded skills. They’ve worked really hard in a short period of time.”