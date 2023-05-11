Estero golfer qualifies for PGA Championship

ESTERO, Fla. — Estero resident and golfer Jeremy Wells has qualified for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York.

Wells, 32, is the director of player development at Cypress Lake Golf Club in Fort Myers. He was among 312 PGA professionals competing for the 20 available spots in the championship.

“I have been playing golf since I was 5 years old, always dreaming about the chance to play in a major and compete with the world’s best golfers,” Wells said. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m excited to share this experience with my family and friends who will be there, too.”

Wells played golf collegiately at the College of William and Mary in Virginia. After moving to Southwest Florida, he spent some time competing professionally before becoming a full-time teaching professional.

The PGA Championship will be held May 18-21.