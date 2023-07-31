Estero fire stations hosting back to school supplies drive

ESTERO, Fla. — Estero Fire Rescue fire stations are hosting a back to school supplies drive to help students at Pinewoods Elementary School.

July 31 through August 14, supplies can be dropped off at Estero Fire Rescue station, or the administration building on Three Oaks Pkwy. All supplies collected will then be delivered to Pinewoods.

The school is in need of supplies for Pre-K through 5th grade students.

Supplies needed include glue, pencils, notebooks, hand sanitizer and paper.

For a full list of supplies and drop-off locations, click here.