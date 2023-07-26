Estero Driving Range set to close after proposal of 'Entertainment District'

ESTERO, Fla. — The Golf Driving Range on Williams Rd. in Estero is set to close, following its purchase by the Village of Estero in 2022.

The closure is linked to the proposed development of the 20-acre site, which the Village plans to transform into an "Entertainment District."

According to community organization Engage Estero, the range's closure will come as a shock to many, as it is the only public practice facility in the area and has experienced a resurgence in recent months.

The proposed Entertainment District would also be less than a mile away from Estero High School.