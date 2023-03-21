Estero Boulevard could see some landscaping upgrades

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday the Lee County Commissioners are meeting to approve a plan that will change the way Estero Boulevard looks.

While this project should make the area look nicer, this is also about improving safety and helping traffic flow through the area better.

The Florida Department of Transportation is in charge of this project along San Carlos Boulevard which starts at North Crescent Street and runs North of Hurricane Pass Bridge.

A part of this project is landscaping, and Fort Myers Beach officials wanted a manicured look when people drive into town.

The county commission is going to finalize a contract with a private company to take care of that aspect.

As far as safety goes, plans are for brighter roadway lights, and also traffic signal upgrades with pedestrians in mind to make crossing the street easier, and a new enlarged roundabout for smoother traffic flow.

