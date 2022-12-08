Watch Now
Estero Blvd shut down due to a leaking propane tank

Areas in and around complex has been evacuated
Posted at 12:26 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 13:21:24-05

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach firefighters are on the scene of a gas leak at Sunset Condos, in the 6400 block of Estero Blvd.

Firefighters say a new 1,000-gallon buried propane tank is leaking.

The area in and around this complex has been evacuated.

Crews are using water from the fire hose to push the vapors from the propane gas away from any occupied structures or sources of ignition.

Propane Leak at Sunset Condos

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has the road shut down in this area until further notice.

