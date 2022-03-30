Estero Blvd. project ends after 7 years of construction

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A seven-year-long construction project culminated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

Lee County and Fort Myers Beach leaders officially marked the Estero Blvd. project complete. The $80 million saw improvements along all six miles of the street.

Center-turn lanes and sidewalks are arguably the most noticeable feature of the project; there are also new trolley stops and drainage improvements.

"It was a very comprehensive project, but we're very happy with the results," said Ray Murphy, Mayor of Fort Myers Beach.

"...And even more happy it's over," he threw in.

Advancements in public safety features were also part of the construction project, with on-road bike lanes from Red Coconut RV Park to the south end of the island as well as crosswalk improvements.