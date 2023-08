FORT MYERS, Fla. — Estero Blvd. has reopened in both directions after a gas line was hit at Crescent Street.

The gas line is shut down at this time; however, heavy concentration in storm drains will take time to clear out.

Crews are still working in the area. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is on scene.

Fox 4 will post updates as they are made available.