Erosion prompts closure of Blind Pass Beach Park

Blind Pass Beach
Posted at 8:59 AM, Jun 15, 2022
SANIBEL, Fla. — Blind Pass Beach Park will be closed to the public as of Wednesday.

Sanibel city officials said in a statement that the shoreline at the park has gradually eroded since May, and a steep escarpment has developed at the end of the beach access paths.

They said this erosion makes public access to the water unsafe.

The closure will remain in effect until conditions improve.

The closest beach parks to the Blind Pass Beach Park are Turners Beach Park (approximately 1,000 feet to the north) and Bowman’s Beach Park (approximately 2.4 miles to the south).

