End of an era for community band members

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As Sunday marked the end of concert band season it also marked the end of an era for a Lee County community band.

The band performed its final concert of the 137th season at Cape Coral High School.

They featured songs from the Jersey Boys and Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly with Me."

At the end of the concert, three long-standing members were recognized for their hard work and talent.

Conductor Richard Bradstreet, M.C. Norman Jones, and Clarinetist Sara Bradstreet, all of which are retiring.

After a combined 131 years of volunteering with the band, the three performers are stepping down.