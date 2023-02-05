Empowering women of the future

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tomorrow the Iona McGregor fire department will be opening registration for their annual camp Brave Heart on Friday, April 7.

There will be 30 open spots for students from 5-8th grade. Sign-ups are on a first come first serve basis. Preference will go towards first-time campers, and returning campers will go on a waitlist.

Camp Brave Heart is aimed at young girls to empower and educate them on fire service, team building, and leadership. Most counselors will be women who hold various positions in the fire service and different agencies.