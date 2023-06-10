Employee attempts to stab supervisor with scissors at VA hospital

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An employee at the Bay Pines VA Clinic in Cape Coral was arrested after attempting to stab his supervisor Friday afternoon.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 76-year-old William Seiz got into an argument with his supervisor while at the VA clinic.

Seiz attempted to stab the victim with his keys, then with a pair of scissors. CCPD said he was aiming for the victim's neck.

When police arrived, the victim had no visible injuries.

Seiz was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail. He is charged with battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.