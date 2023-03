LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, the Marine Emergency Response Team responded to a call for a boat collision.

The crash happened between Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.

Seven people were reported to be on board at the time of the collision. All seven were taken to a nearby marina to be evaluated. The extent of the injuries is still unknown.

The cause of the incident is still unknown and is under investigation.