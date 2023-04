LEE COUNTY, Fla. — For any residents that have noticed the giant piles of sand on Fort Myers Beach, there is a reason.

The reason is Emergency Sand Berms. The sand will be sent across Fort Myers Beach to use for Emergency Sand Berms.

The town of Fort Myers Beach is placing the berms across the island which will cover six different regions of the island.

The berms are supposed to be in place soon as part of a FEMA regulation to protect the island before storm season.