LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Eight Days of Hope is having its 19 annual rebuild in Fort Myers to help homes impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The outreach will be from May 20 - 27 and will bring over 1,300 volunteers to assist with home repairs.

Projects will include roof repair, drywall installation, interior and exterior painting, electrical and plumbing work, flooring, and much more.

It is free to volunteer, and food and lodging are provided. To register to volunteer visit www.eightdaysofhope.com.