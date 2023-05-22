Eight Days of Hope hold rebuilding event

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers are headed to Harlem Heights to help families and residents rebuild from Hurricane Ian.

The organization Eight Days Of Hope (EDOH) kick off its recovery efforts today, as many volunteers arrive to help.

After Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, EDOH responded for five weeks to aid those in need from the disaster.

Now, they are returning to provide free home repairs in the Fort Myers area and to bring help and hope to over 100 families in the Harlem Heights Neighborhood.

The volunteers helping are from across the entire country including Canada.

The volunteers will continue their efforts through Saturday, May 27.

