FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Food Truck Showdown, part of the annual Edison Festival of Lights, kicked off today at noon in Downtown Fort Myers.

Attendees sampled food from some of Southwest Florida's most creative food trucks. Selections of craft beers, wines, seltzers and mocktails were also available.

Activities from Edison Kid Zone were set up along with axe throwing, corn hole boards and live entertainment.

The event took place at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater.