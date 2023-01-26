Edison Bridge crash slows traffic

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews are working to clean up a hydraulic fuel spill on the Edison Bridge in Fort Myers on Thursday morning.
Fort Myers Police say all Southbound lanes of Fowler Street at First Street will be closed for at least an hour while crews clean a spill from a traffic accident.
All traffic will be diverted onto Edwards drive.
— Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) January 26, 2023