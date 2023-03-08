LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Edison and Ford Winter estates are celebrating International Women's day by featuring Tootie McGregor Terry.

Terry was an influential woman who left a major mark on Lee County which resulted in making Fort Myers a top tourist destination.

Terry was lured to the Fort Myers area for the excellent tarpon fishing opportunities and purchased the former Gilliland home in 1892. Which is located next to the Edison main house.

They also make investments in the agricultural land that later became known as the McGregor plantation. Here they planted citrus trees, rice, coffee, and tobacco crops.

After the death of her husband, Terry remained faithful to the Fort Myers area and got involved in many projects taking an active role in its development.

Terry collaborated with Harvie Heitman to build the Bradford hotel. She financially rescued the Royal Palm Hotel and purchased the Riverside Hotel.

This trio of hotels attracted numerous celebrities and well-known industrialists to the area.