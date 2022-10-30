Edison and Ford Estates reopens with its first-ever fall festival

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One of the most historic places in Downtown Fort Myers, The Edison and Ford Estates, closed its doors for major debris cleanup after Hurricane Ian ripped through Southwest Florida last month.

Now, the estates are back open to the public and celebrating with its first-ever Fall Festival. "We’ll have food trucks, and we’ll also have music playing so it’ll really be a fun day for everyone to just come out, and like I said, it’s kid-friendly, so everyone can bring their kids and have fun," Wilson said.

Admission to the one-day festival was free.