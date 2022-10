Early voting extended through election day in Lee county

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Voting may not be on the top of the minds of people living in southwest Florida as they work to recover from Hurricane Ian.

The general election is just weeks away and Lee County is opening polls for early voting next Monday, October 24th.

Election officials are extending early voting through election day in the county due to the number of polling sites damaged in the storm.

There are twelve sites that replace traditional precinct voting which means residents can vote at any of the sites regardless of where they live in the county.

Early Voting Hours:

Monday, October 24, 2022 – Monday, November 7, 2022

9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily.

Election Day Voting Hours:

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

7:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Complete List of Locations:

CAPE CORAL - LEE COUNTY LIBRARY

921 SW 39TH TER, CAPE CORAL FL 33914

EAST COUNTY REGIONAL LIBRARY

881 GUNNERY RD N, LEHIGH ACRES FL 33971

ESTERO RECREATION CENTER

9200 CORKSCREW PALMS BLVD, ESTERO FL 33928

FORT MYERS REGIONAL LIBRARY

1651 LEE ST, FORT MYERS FL 33901 — VOTING ROOM ADDRESS

2450 FIRST ST, FORT MYERS FL 33901 — LIBRARY ADDRESS

LEE COUNTY ELECTIONS - BONITA SPRINGS BRANCH OFFICE

25987 S TAMIAMI TRAIL #105, BONITA SPRINGS FL 34134

LEE COUNTY ELECTIONS - CAPE CORAL BRANCH OFFICE

1039 SE 9TH AVE, CAPE CORAL FL 33990

LEE COUNTY ELECTIONS CENTER

13180 S CLEVELAND AVE, FORT MYERS FL 33907

NORTH FORT MYERS RECREATION CENTER

2000 N RECREATION PARK WAY, NORTH FORT MYERS FL 33903

NORTHWEST REGIONAL LIBRARY

519 CHIQUITA BLVD N, CAPE CORAL FL 33993

VETERANS PARK RECREATION CENTER

55 HOMESTEAD RD S, LEHIGH ACRES FL 33936

SCHANDLER PARK - SUAREZ HALL

419 ROYAL PALM PARK RD, FORT MYERS FL 33905

WA-KE HATCHEE PARK RECREATION CENTER

16760 BASS RD, FORT MYERS FL 33908