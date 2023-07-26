Watch Now
Duo steals $1,800 worth of alcohol from Fort Myers Publix

Lambert, Jennifer
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 26, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for a duo wanted in connection to a burglary at a Fort Myers Publix.

On July 15 at 11:42 a.m., two Hispanic males entered the Publix at 13650 Fiddlesticks Blvd. and stole several wine and champagne bottles. The bottles stolen came to a total value of more than $1,800.

The two men were then seen exiting the store and leaving in an unidentified black-colored sedan.

If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

