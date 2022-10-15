Duo arrested for looting on Hickory Island

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office along with Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two suspects for looting yesterday.

Deputies were patrolling the area of Hickory Island when they noticed a shed door had been opened after previously being closed.

They then approached the shed and confronted both suspects, who were identified as Dustin Ballentine and Austin Ballentine.

An investigation determined the suspects had stolen multiple items from the shed. They were placed under arrest and charged with Grand Theft and Burglary of a Structure During a State of Emergency.