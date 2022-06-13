Dunbar Tigers get ready to take the field in 2022

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — No hype and no music.

Just the Dunbar high tigers putting in what's necessary for the fall season.

"These guys love to work," said Tim Copeland, "they love to win."

And their record shows it.

Over the past two years, the tigers have dominated and brought home 9 wins in both seasons.

As they now look for a state title run.

"We've always had a lot of talent here," said Copeland. "But I think we'll see a good well rounded team. I think it'll be a lot of guys working together towards that goal."

But that goal can only be achieved by hard work over the summer.

And the tigers are getting an early jump on it.

"As soon as schools over we are in the weight room getting it right," said Laviris Singleton. "Everybody else is probably out sleeping still. Yet we put here getting this money. When the time comes, we gunna show what we got."

And that time will come, on august 19th, when they take field against port Charlotte.

As they look for the chance, to establish themselves early.

"Oh yeah we're always ready," said Barry Samuels. "Yeah no matter who we play we're always ready. I have confidence in my guys and they have confidence in me. I have confidence in our coaches."

So hopefully, when those Friday night lights turn on at Dunbar high school, the tigers will get a shot at that state title run... in 2022.

"I think it'll be the same type of talent that we've had through the years," said Copeland. "Our big thing is putting it all together and making sure everyone is executing and doing their 1-11."