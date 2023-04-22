Dunbar students take part in statewide Walkout 2 Learn

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Students at Dunbar High School took part in the statewide Walkout 2 Learn on Friday.

The walkout was organized by Florida high school and college students in protest of Governor Ron DeSantis' education policies. Walkout 2 Learn calls the policies "censuring and erasing our history, culture and identities."

W2L says Black, LGBTQ+ and women's history are the target of government censorship.

Students listened to speeches from education activists, were encouraged to register to vote and listened to history lessons that have been banned by Florida legislation.

Schools from Miami Beach, Orlando, Jacksonville and Sarasota, among many others, participated in the event.