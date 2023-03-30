Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Dunbar High School on lockdown due to potential threat

FMPD
Fort Myers Police Department
FMPD
Posted at 8:27 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 09:01:19-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) says Dunbar High School is on lockdown due to a potential threat.

Officers are currently on the scene with a large police presence.

Investigators say all students and faculty are safe at this time.

The school is on lockdown due to a social media meme saying there is a school shooter on campus. There is no shooter. The students are safe. The lockdown is a precaution while FMPD investigates.
Rob Spicker, Lee County Schools

Fort Myers Police Department officers are investigating the threat.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM