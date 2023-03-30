Dunbar High School on lockdown due to potential threat

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) says Dunbar High School is on lockdown due to a potential threat.

Officers are currently on the scene with a large police presence.

Investigators say all students and faculty are safe at this time.

The school is on lockdown due to a social media meme saying there is a school shooter on campus. There is no shooter. The students are safe. The lockdown is a precaution while FMPD investigates. Rob Spicker, Lee County Schools

Fort Myers Police Department officers are investigating the threat.