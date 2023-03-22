Dry conditions prompt burn ban in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Lee County are currently under a burn ban.

As we are still months away from our rainy season, these dry conditions have forced the county to enforce this order.

Lehigh Fire said these dry conditions are really a hotbed for fires around Lee County and Southwest Florida.

After speaking with Katie Heck, the PIO from Lehigh Fire, she said there are a few things residents can do to stay safe.

She said that one of the main causes of these fires is people doing yard work.

Sometimes residents use power tools and it sparks a small blaze.

Southwest Florida has already seen a few of these fires this year caused by lawn movers and yard work.

Heck said that keeping this to a minimum and making sure you don't burn yard debris, can be the key to a safe dry season.

