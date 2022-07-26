Drug trafficker sentenced to 25 years after smuggling drugs into jail

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A judge adjudicated 51-year-old Anthony Winn Cole guilty and sentenced him to 25 years for four drug cases.

Back in 2019, deputies arrested Cole for selling trafficking amounts of fentanyl on two occasions, as well as crack cocaine during another drug sale.

When Lee County Sheriff’s Office searched Cole’s home in North Fort Myers, they found trafficking amounts of cocaine, meth, fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, cash and a firearm.

Cole was sentenced and sent to Lee County Jail - but while he was there, law enforcement got a tip that Cole had hidden drugs in his body. Deputies then searched Cole’s cell and found a large bag containing 28 grams of fentanyl. When law enforcement tested the bag for DNA, it came back as a match for Cole.

After this, postcards were being sent to the Lee County Jail that were dipped in meth oil. One of the postcards was addressed to Cole. Cole also talked about the postcard during a jail call that tied him to the crime.

All of his charges, from 2019 up until now, include:

-Two charges of trafficking illegal drugs (four grams of fentanyl)

-Sale of a controlled substance 1,000 feet of a church

-Trafficking 28 grams of cocaine

-Two charges of possession of place for trafficking

-Trafficking four grams of heroin

-Possession of cocaine with intent

-Trafficking fentanyl (14 grams)

-Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church