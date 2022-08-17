Watch Now
Driveway car fire under investigation in Lehigh Acres

A car caught fire early Wednesday morning in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Aug 17, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — An early morning car fire is under investigation.

Crews from Lehigh Acres Fire & Rescue were called to a home on the 1100 block of Cherokee Ave. around 4:30 Wednesday morning to find a sedan in flames.

The fire also scorched the side of the home it was parked near, however, investigators say the home is still in viable condition.

There were no injuries involved, and the home's residents were able to reclaim two car seats with no major damage.

A cause for the blaze has not been determined.

