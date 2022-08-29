Driver sought in Bonita Springs hit and run crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking for driver after a hit-and-run crash left one man hospitalized on Sunday morning.
It happened in the area of Calypso Way and Torchfire Trail in Bonita Springs.
LCSO says a witness was driving home just after 2 a.m. and found a man lying in the roadway.
They say the 40-year-old man who was hurt is believed to have been dragged 10-11 feet by another car.
Investigators are now looking for the driver of this vehicle who fled the scene of the crash.
If you have any information on this crash call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip.
INFORMATION SOUGHT IN HIT & RUN— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) August 29, 2022
A man was seriously injured and left in the middle of the road on Calypso Way in Lee County early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. If you have any information, call us at 1-800-780-TIPS or on the P3 Tips app! @SheriffLeeFL pic.twitter.com/niFQvMYaoT