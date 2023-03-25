Driver pulled from car submerged in Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Fire Department responded to a car in a canal at NE 9th Avenue Saturday morning, around 5:30 a.m.

Once on scene, firefighter Kyle Mann swam out to the submerged car and used a life hammer to break the car window.

With assistance from Cape Coral Police Department officers, Mann was able to pull the driver out of the car and bring them to shore.

The victim regained consciousness and was breathing while awaiting transport to a hospital.

CCFD cleared the car and the canal for any other possible victims.