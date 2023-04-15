Watch Now
Driver killed in collision with dump truck in Lehigh Acres

WFTX Digital
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 15, 2023
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — An 88-year-old woman was killed and an 11-year-old was critically injured after a collision with a dump truck in Lehigh Acres Friday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victims were traveling north on Hanna Avenue in a sedan, attempting to cross Lee Boulevard, around 6:26 p.m.

Meanwhile, a dump truck was traveling east on Lee Blvd.

The sedan violated the dump truck's right of way. The dump truck collided with the left side of the sedan.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene. The 11-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

