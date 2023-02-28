Driver hurt after colliding with tanker truck on Daniels Pkwy

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says one person was hurt after colliding into the back of a tanker truck on Daniels Parkway on Monday night.

According to FHP, it happened at 11:18 p.m. at Daniels Parkway and Fiddlesticks Boulevard.

Troopers say a 36-year-old Fort Myers man was driving a sports utility vehicle approaching Fiddlesticks Boulevard when it hit the back of the empty fuel tanker truck stopped on eastbound Daniels Parkway.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

The truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

