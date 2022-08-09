Driver dies at hospital after crashing into tree

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 59-year-old man from Fort Myers died at the hospital after crashing his car into a tree Monday evening.

At around 7:35 p.m., the driver was going north on American Colony Boulevard in a Jeep with a 34-year-old passenger.

As they came up to Sovereign Drive, the car went off of the road and into the grassy shoulder where it ran into a tree.

The passenger had minor injuries, but the driver was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital where he later died.

The FHP Traffic Homicide unit is investigating the crash.