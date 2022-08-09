Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Driver dies at hospital after crashing into tree

Accident.jpg
WFTX
Accident.jpg
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 11:32:58-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 59-year-old man from Fort Myers died at the hospital after crashing his car into a tree Monday evening.

At around 7:35 p.m., the driver was going north on American Colony Boulevard in a Jeep with a 34-year-old passenger.

As they came up to Sovereign Drive, the car went off of the road and into the grassy shoulder where it ran into a tree.

The passenger had minor injuries, but the driver was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital where he later died.

The FHP Traffic Homicide unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4