LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 35-year-old Lehigh Acres man died after crashing his car into a canal Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling on 21st Street East, approaching Hines Avenue around 10 a.m.

He passed through the intersection and traveled off the roadway into a canal running parallel to Hines Ave.

The vehicle came to rest in the canal. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.