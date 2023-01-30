Driver arrested in Lehigh Acres after clocking speeds of 119 mph

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are cracking down on high-speed drivers in Lee County.

On Jan. 27, Lieutenant Gregory Bueno with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Troopers observed two vehicles traveling 119 mph in a posted 55 mph zone on State Road 82, in the area of 40th Street SW.

Bueno said one of the vehicles, a 2017 McLaren 570S, was eventually stopped for the violation.

“When a car is going 114 mph, 140 mph, 137 mph…something really really bad is going to happen,” said Lt. Bueno.

Bueno adds that State Road 82 is a busy area for people living in Southwest Florida.

“We have families and communities and schools that all share that state road 82 highway each and every day,” said Bueno.

Across the state, Florida Highway Patrol reports that deaths, related to speeding and aggressive driving, jumped from 384 in 2019 to 415 in 2020.

Thats an increase of 31 deaths, which Bueno said is avoidable.

“Holding each other and your family accountable for your actions businesses holding their drivers accountable for their actions behind the wheel. FHP law enforcement doing our part through education and proactive enforcement,” said Bueno.

Lt. Bueno adds that drivers arrested for racing or reckless driving can face enhanced penalties, including license suspensions, increased fines, stiffer penalties if a serious injury or death is involved, and vehicle impoundment.