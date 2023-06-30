Watch Now
Driver arrested in 2022 hit-and-run crash on I-75

Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 30, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 19-year-old Fort Myers resident in connection to a November 2022 hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75.

On November 27, 2022, around 2:04 a.m., FHP responded to the crash near Mile Marker 134.

The driver, later identified as Adonis Gonzalez, was traveling at speeds over 130 mph.

The crash involved a total of eight vehicles and 18 drivers/passengers. Two people were injured.

Gonzalez is charged with multiple counts of leaving the scene of a crash with injury, property damage and nine counts reckless driving.

