Dress code changes happening at Gateway High School

Gateway High School
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 22, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County High School is getting a big change to its dress code for the next school year.

Gateway High School in Fort Myers has changed its dress code now prohibiting students from wearing shorts or leggings of any kind.

A spokesperson for the Lee County School District said the changes were made after " too many students were violating the school's dress code last year taking valuable time away from the classroom."

They say the changes are not unusual as Fort Myers High School has not allowed shorts for decades.

