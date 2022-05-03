Dr. Ben Carson to deliver community prayer breakfast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Ben Carson, retired pediatric neurosurgeon and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will be the keynote speaker for the Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast on May 5.

The annual event is expected to draw more than 2,500 attendees to the Lee County Sports Complex.

It is held on the National Day of Prayer, an annual observance on the first Thursday of May when individuals of all faiths join in unified prayer for continued blessings on the nation.

If you are thinking about going to the event:

Thursday, May 5, 2022, it starts with breakfast at 6:05 a.m. and the program begins at 7:00 a.m.

This takes place at Hammond Stadium at 14100 Six Mile Cypress Parkway.