Dozens of Fort Myers neighbors say a proposed housing project is too much for the city to handle

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents are pushing back against a development being built on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

Dozens of Fort Myers residents are not happy about a proposed housing project. They believe it's too much for the city to handle.

"We’re asking the city to step back and not approve that zoning request," Lee County Commissioner and current chairman Cecil Pendergrass said. Pendergrass joined residents at Wednesday night's town hall, concerned about the possibility of a new development.

If considered, these 64 acres would house over 800 multi-family homes. But residents in the area and Lee County commissioners are saying it’ll bring traffic and congestion onto Daniels Parkway.

And that’s just one concern. Bruce Thomas, a neighboring resident says there's many more.

"The water issues are a big concern. We don’t know if enough planning has been put into this development," Thomas said.

Water is a major area of concern for both residents and some Lee County commissioners.

"The city currently doesn’t have enough drinking water for the current residents. So you add another 1200 units to influx — that much density would be very unsafe for residences," Pendergrass told Fox 4.

Alexis Crespo, who represents the developer, explained in the presentation that the development would be 800+ Multi-Family units, not 1,200 units. Additionally, in order for them to get a building permit from the city of Fort Myers, they would need to have issues like water resolved.

Crespo also said there would be no direct access to Daniels Parkway.

Residents were taking notes and asking questions, but still wanting a to put a halt to the development.

"I definitely think the residents should go to the city council meeting and should get involved and push back," Thomas said of the upcoming city council meeting.

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 15.